Magruder Hospital offers Cancer Support Group

Magruder Hospital’s monthly Cancer Support Group will be held on Wednesday, March 22, at 12:30 p.m. in the Conference Center. This support group is for anyone who has been impacted by cancer. There is a complimentary light lunch provided, so please RSVP to 419-301-4317 by Monday, March 20, if at all possible.

This support group is an excellent way for patients, caregivers and family members to connect with others to share information and resources.

For more information about support groups and other events visit www.magruderhospital.com and click on the events calendar.