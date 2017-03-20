EHEAP season ends March 31

Utility assistance through WSOS Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program (EHEAP) will be available now through March 31. EHEAP provides financial assistance for those facing utility shut-offs or disconnects, also helps those who use a heating supply such as propane, fuel oil, wood, kerosene, coal or corn pellets and have a short supply that will last fewer than ten days. The program may also help those who need assistance paying for utility deposits and can assist clients with setting up utility payment plans.

Walk-in appointments will be available 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Friday, March 31, at WSOS locations in Fremont at 109 S. Front St., and in Bowling Green at 812 N. College Drive. Walk-in clients must have a disconnect notice or be at less than 25 percent of bulk fuel supplies in order to be seen on that day, and must also bring necessary documentation.



To qualify, residents must have an annual income of 175 percent of federal poverty guidelines or less (e.g. $42,525 annual income/family of four). Proof of citizenship for all household members is also required in order to qualify. This includes any one of the following: birth certificates, Social Security cards, voter registration cards, and baptismal certificates or hospital birth records if the location of birth is shown. Applications cannot be completed without bringing these documents to the appointment, in addition to the other required information. Call the scheduling hotline (888-441-4327) for a detailed recording of acceptable documents.



EHEAP applicants seeking assistance through WSOS must provide a picture ID; birth certificates; social security numbers and birth dates for all household residents; proof of disability (if applicable); documentation of all income in the household for the past three months for all residents ages 18 or older at the time of their enrollment. Applicants must also provide all pages their household’s most current electric and/or gas bills or information on their bulk fuel account, or a statement showing the minimum delivery amount of heating fuel required for a new bulk fuel account.



For more information or to make an EHEAP appointment, contact WSOS at 1-888-441-4327 or 419-334-8911, or visit wsos.org and view the Utility Assistance tab on the main page.