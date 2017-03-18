Breakfast to benefit Humane Society

Spot is enjoying breakfast!

The Oliver H. Perry Masonic Lodge is hosting a breakfast this Saturday, March 18 from 8-11 a.m. to benefit the Humane Society of Ottawa County.

The menu will consist of pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, toast and coffee. A donation will be accepted for the cost of this all you can eat breakfast.

The Masonic Lodge is located at 118 Monroe Street, Port Clinton.

So come hungry and get a paws-itivley purr-fect breakfast and help the animals at the Humane Society.