ODOT construction projects

Effective Monday, March 13, through April, lane restrictions are possible on SR 2 over Gypsum Road for bridge work. Additional lane restrictions may be announced in the fall. Project complete: November. All work is weather permitting.

State Route 53: Resurfacing and Bridge Work NEW PROJECT

Effective Monday, March 20, through September, lane restrictions are possible on SR 53, between Sandusky/Ottawa county line and SR 2, for resurfacing. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Additionally, lane restrictions are possible on the SR 53 bridge over SR 2 for bridge work. Project complete: September. All work is weather permitting.