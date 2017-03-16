Great Lakes budget threatened

Microcystis at Stone Lab Aug. 10, 2010. Currently the US Congress is taking up the appropriations for the fiscal year 2018 which starts on Oct. 1, 2017. Part of the appropriations in question are for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Included in their budget for the past several years has been nearly $300 million dedicated to the Great Lakes, particularly the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI). There is a proposal to cut those funds that are currently at $300 million to $10 million which would directly impact our area.

Great Lakes Restoration Initiative

The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative was launched in 2010 to accelerate efforts to protect and restore the largest system of fresh surface water in the world; to provide additional resources to make progress toward the most critical long-term goals for the ecosystem. In 2014 GLRI Action Plan II was created by federal agencies. This plan summarizes actions that are planned to be implemented from now until 2019 using Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funding.

GLRI Action Plan II builds on restoration and protection work carried out under the first GLRI Action Plan with a major focus on:

• Cleaning up Great Lakes Areas of Concern

• Preventing and controlling invasive species

• Reducing nutrient runoff that contributes to harmful/nuisance algal blooms

• Restoring habitat to protect native species

GLRI Action Plan II incorporates science-based adaptive management framework that will be used to prioritize ecosystem problems to be targeted with GLRI resources, to select projects to address those problems and to assess the effectiveness of GLRI projects. Measures of Progress have been developed to track all actions implemented under GLRI Action Plan II.

GLRI Action Plan II includes many ideas developed during the first five years of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative that were contributed by the Great Lakes Advisory Board, the U.S. EPA Science Advisory Board, the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the Congressional Research Service, states, tribes, municipalities and the general public.

“That worries me greatly about our future”

Dr. Jeffrey Reutter recently expressed his concerns in an interview with Great Lakes Now. Dr. Reutter is the former director of Ohio Sea Grant and Stone Lab. He currently acts as Special Advisor to the office and continues to participate on regional, national and international advisory groups concerned with protecting Lake Erie. He has been working at Stone Lab since 1971 and he has served for 21 years on the Council of Great Lakes Research Managers for the International Joint Commission in US State Department with six years as US co-chair and has been the president of the National Association of Marine Laboratories. He is also on the Objectives and Targets Team Task Force for Annex 4 of the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement and has served 12 years on the Board of the Great Lakes Protection Fund and is currently trustee for The Nature Conservancy in Ohio, the Alliance for the Great Lakes and the Cleveland Water Alliance.

“Right now excessive nutrient loading is causing three major problems in Lake Erie: harmful algal blooms in the Western Basin, a dead zone-an area of zero oxygen-at the bottom of the Central Basin between Pelee point and Long Point, and then in the Eastern Basin excessive growths of cladophora,” said Dr. Reutter. “The primary cause has been agricultural runoff.”

Dr. Reutter explained that Lake Erie has the most agriculture of the five Great Lakes, the most urban area of the five Great Lakes, and the least forest. It is the southern-most and shallowest lake which also makes it the warmest. Blue green algae like warm water and a high concentration of nutrients. Since the Lake Erie Watershed has the most agriculture and the least forest and because we are the southern-most and shallowest there will be more blue green algae than other lakes.

“Blue green alage, or cyanobacteria, is capable of producing toxins,” said Dr. Reutter. “They are dangerous toxins. In 2013 about 2000 people by the Davis Besse power station in the Carroll Township water treatment plant were told not to drink their water. In 2014, the City of Toledo was told not to drink their water. That is about 400,000 people and they’re told not to drink the water. It is a big, big issue when that happens. It’s not just an Ohio problem, it is not just a United States problem, clearly it is also a Canadian problem, but also very much a global problem.”

“Right now one of the things that really concerns me is the long-term fate of the US EPA. The Cuyahoga River burned in 1969. Lake Erie becomes the poster child of pollution problems in the country. The very next year, 1970, the US EPA is formed, NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) is formed and we have the first Earth Day. Two years later, 1972, the US and Canada come together in April to sign the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement. The Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement allows us to come up with targets to solve the problem-to no longer be the poster child for pollution problems in the country,” said Dr. Reutter.

“We greatly improved sewage treatment; that’s primarily where the problem was coming from in those days. The lake responds to be the Walleye Capitol of the World,” said Dr. Reutter.

“Starting in about 1995, the lake starts heading in the wrong direction. Too much phosphorus is coming in. That has continued. The big difference now is in the ‘70s the phosphorus was coming from poor sewage treatment, today its coming from agriculture runoff. It is a bigger challenge,” said Dr. Reutter. “It was the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement that allowed the United States and Canada to set targets. It was the Clean Water Act on the US side that gave us the tools to regulate the sewage treatment plants and improve the situation. We don’t really have those same kinds of tools to deal with agriculture and there is a bill in front of Congress right now to totally eliminate the US EPA and that worries me greatly about our future.”

Gardner opposes cuts to funding

The Ohio Senate Majority Floor Leader expressed his opposition to proposed federal cuts to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and other programs targeted to restoring a healthier Lake Erie.

Senator Randy Gardner (R-Bowling Green), founder and co-chairman of the Lake Erie Legislative Caucus, said a proposed cut in the GLRI program would be short-sighted and infringe on Ohio’s efforts to reduce algal blooms and clean up Lake Erie. The prospective federal EPA cut in the program would be from a current funding level of $300 million to $10 million.

“If federal officials have new ideas to make sure our healthy Lake Erie efforts are more efficient and effective, then let’s get together and have that discussion,” Gardner said. “But a reduction of this magnitude is just not explainable and defensible unless it is replaced with a new strategy that can truly make a difference.

“Lake Erie is one of America’s great natural assets. I join many members of Ohio’s bipartisan congressional delegation in support of restoring these funds,” Gardner said.

A healthy lake, a healthy economy

Lake Erie is one of Ohio’s most valuable natural resources and an essential element in Ohio’s economic development strategy. The lake provides water for drinking and industry, shipping of commodities, commercial fishing and water-borne transportation. Visitors to Ohio’s Lake Erie region spend more than $10.7 billion annually, nearly 30 percent of Ohio’s total tourism dollars. Regional tourism also supports more than 100,000 northern Ohio jobs and generates $750 million in state and local taxes.

The Lake Erie region also contributes to:

• Hunting and fishing opportunities that annually attract an estimated 1.5 million hunters and anglers who spend $2 billion

• A recreational boating industry that supports more than 26,000 jobs with an economic impact of $3.5 billion annually

• Drinking water for 3 million Ohio residents

As these figures show, keeping a clean lake isn’t just about correcting mistakes of the past, but to also ensure a vital resource to build a better future.