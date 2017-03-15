Patrol increased over holiday weekend
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office will have extra patrol over St. Patrick’s Day holiday. Overtime shifts will be scheduled during the weekend to promote safety among drivers, as well as draw awareness to the other traffic on the roadways.
Deputies assigned to the overtime duties will be scheduled different shifts to have optimum contact with drivers who could be impaired.
Deputies will focus on OVI offenders; however will enforce all other traffic laws during this time.
The overtime is part of a grant received by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office from the Governor’s Highway Safety Office.
