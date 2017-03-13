The Salvation Army finds a new home

The Salvation Army finds a new homeFeatured
Nearly four years ago, Catawba resident Helen Harris left the proceeds of her Catawba property to The Salvation Army of Ottawa County to purchase a building. The Salvation Army of Ottawa County has purchased 1834 East Perry Street, Port Clinton (the old Thayer building).
“We are humbled by the trust and confidence Mrs. Harris had in The Salvation Army and our mission to meet human needs and have been extremely diligent and prudent in making the decision to purchase this building,” said director Maureen Saponari.
The Salvation Army-Port Clinton Service Center serves all residents of Ottawa County by providing financial assistance to those in need through rental/mortgage assistance, utility assistance, along with prescription, transportation and food assistance. Other Programs that are offered by The Salvation Army Port Clinton Service Center include Coats for Families (which provides warm winter coats for children and adults), Tools for School (providing book bags and school supplies to school age children each year), Camp NEOSA (a 5 day/overnight camping experience for 65 Ottawa County children each summer), Toy Program/Angel Tree (providing over 6,000 toys to children) as well as a Food/Toiletry Pantry.
“Once this building project is completed, The Salvation Army of Ottawa County will be able to utilize the space to operate all of our Programs and Services under one roof and meet the needs of our Ottawa County neighbors more efficiently,” said Saponari.
