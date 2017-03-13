The Salvation Army finds a new home

Nearly four years ago, Catawba resident Helen Harris left the proceeds of her Catawba property to The Salvation Army of Ottawa County to purchase a building. The Salvation Army of Ottawa County has purchased 1834 East Perry Street, Port Clinton (the old Thayer building).

“We are humbled by the trust and confidence Mrs. Harris had in The Salvation Army and our mission to meet human needs and have been extremely diligent and prudent in making the decision to purchase this building,” said director Maureen Saponari.