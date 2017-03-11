Six indicted in Ottawa County

Thomas Tabbert, who is currently being held in the Ottawa County Detention Facility, has been indicted on one count of Theft of Checks, along with multiple counts of Forgery and Theft, all felonies. Tabbert is accused of taking blank checks from a victim in Benton Township, then forging the checks and cashing them. The Forgery and Theft charges contain specifications that the victim of the offenses is an elderly person.

After a recent session of the Ottawa County Grand Jury, indictments have now been returned against the following individuals, according to Prosecuting Attorney James VanEerten:

Gregory Windham, New London, OH, has been charged with two counts of Possession of Drugs, felonies of the third and fifth degree. According to reports of the Port Clinton Police Department, Windham was found in possession of cocaine and Oxycodone last summer during a traffic stop.

Gayle Strickhouser, Mentor, OH, has been indicted on one count of Misuse of a Credit Card and two counts of Theft, all felonies of the fourth degree, after she allegedly took an ATM card from an elderly victim and used it for cash advances over a five month period last year.

Viktor Ivantsov, Chesterland, OH, was charged with felony counts of Trafficking in Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana, along with a misdemeanor count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Ivantsov was stopped by troopers off the Ohio State Highway Patrol last October, and reportedly found in possession of over 4000 grams of marijuana.

Mason G. Beverly, who is currently being held in the Ottawa County Detention Facility, was indicted on two counts of Breaking and Entering, both felonies of the fifth degree, along with one misdemeanor count of Theft, after he reportedly entered two Port Clinton businesses last month.

Brian G. Stout, who was currently being held in the Ottawa County Detention Facility, has been charged with felony counts of Burglary, Breaking and Entering, and Aggravated Theft, after he allegedly entered a Port Clinton residence and stole a firearm. According to officers of the Port Clinton Police Department, Stout was later arrested in the Mansfield area.

Summonses have been issued for Windham, Strickhouser, and Ivantsov. All are scheduled to make their initial appearance in the Ottawa County Court of Common Pleas on April 5, 2017. Warrants have been issued for Tabbert, Beverly, and Stout.

VanEerten noted that an indictment is merely a formal charge in the Common Pleas Court and does not denote guilt or innocence.