The Village Square: Lucien M. Clemons

The land, recently acquired by the village is the former Lifeboat Station subdivision once planned for residential development and sits adjacent to Clemons Cemetery along SR 163. It will soon open as a coastal park that will provide Marblehead residents, vacationers, and tourists, non-motorized boat access to the lake, ideal fishing and birding as well as a place to relax, have a picnic and enjoy the scenery. There are plans to make Clemens Park a stopover access point for paddlers on the lake.

There’s excitement in the Village of Marblehead over our newest park in the heart of the village named after prominent local Coast Guardsman Lucien M. Clemons, one of Marblehead’s early pioneers and early heroes.

The property once owned by the Clemons family is comprised of more than two acres of open green space and nearly three acres of submerged land creating a serene inlet that will be permanently preserved and utilized as a public park. Planning is underway to restore the natural vegetation on the shore line. Future plans call for public parking and restrooms across the street on land already owned by the village.

Lucien Clemons earned his place in Marblehead history at the age of 34 when he spontaneously led an effort that saved the lives of two men clinging to a sinking schooner during a horrific storm off Kelleys Island.

It was on the evening of April 30, 1875, when one of the most severe storms the locals had seen in years, pounded the Marblehead Coast and, according to newspaper accounts, “lashed Lake Erie into a foamy whiteness. The mighty waves roared like Niagara.”

As on-lookers watched from shore they spotted dim outlines of the 102-foot schooner Consuelo as it left Kelleys Island loaded with stone. Her rigging was torn and her masts shattered. Several men were seen lashed to the masts. The vessel was out of control and the schooner struck bottom. The horror-stricken seaman signaled for help bringing anguish to those on the shore who knew that nothing could be done to rescue them.

Suddenly, one man, Lucien M. Clemons, watching from the shore let out a shout and ran to a skiff that had been drawn on the beach, and while pulling it into the water cried, “Come on boys, to the rescue,” according to an account published in the Toledo Blade newspaper. His friends considered him crazy and tried to hold him back. He threw them aside, according to the newspaper, and said, “Come on, I tell you. Are you men? Dare you see that sight and do nothing?’”

Lucien started to launch the skiff himself, the newspaper reported, but had not gone far when his two brothers Hubbard and A.J. called out and ran to the beach to join him. Against all odds they reached the Conseulo and rescued two men who were still clinging to the wrecked boat. The captain, three other men, and a woman cook did not survive. The storm increased in violence and the overloaded skiff was in trouble until the tug Winslow came to its rescue and landed them on Kelleys Island.

Details of the heroic rescue quickly came to the attention of government officials in Washington who presented Lucien with the first Gold Lifesaving Medal for “extreme heroic action” ever awarded by Congress. His brothers each received Silver Medals.

In 1876, the government established the first U.S. Lifesaving Station in Marblehead on the site of the current U.S. Coast Guard Station at the end of Francis Street. It was one of seven original Life Saving Stations on the Great Lakes, and Lucien was appointed its first Keeper. He retired in 1897 and died on March 13, 1927. A replica of Lucien’s Life Saving Station was constructed on the grounds of the Marblehead Lighthouse State Park and has become a popular attraction. Under an act of Congress in 1915, the U.S. Life Saving Service was merged with the U.S Revenue Cutter Service, an armed custom enforcement service, to establish the United States Coast Guard.

Lucien M. Clemons was born to a local family on November 28, 1841 in what is now the Village of Marblehead. That was 50 years before the Village was incorporated.

He was the ninth of 14 children born to Alexander and Angeline Clemons, a prominent family said to be distant relatives of Samuel L. Clemens, known as Mark Twain. Currently a number of his descendants still live in the area. His obituary published in The Peninsula News March 17, 1927, described Lucien as being identified with activities on the peninsula since the time it was almost a wilderness. He assisted in building the first dock at Lakeside and other piers. At one time he was involved in commercial fishing.

In 1834, his father started to quarry and ship limestone and his venture was later joined by his three sons Lucien, A. J. and Hubbard. His sons eventually sold the business to Kelley Island Lime and Transport Company. However, they remained active in the peninsula’s early development. Alexander is credited as being a founder of the Lakeside community.

In 1861, Alexander started construction of a large stone family home on the lake at the end of what is now Clemons Street in the village’s business district. It was built with marble fireplaces, a large curved stairway, and a cupola on top. Beams were said to be solid black walnut and the stone walls are at least eight inches thick. At one time there was a second floor ballroom for dances and parties. The house changed hands several times, and is now privately owned and operated as a vacation get-away called “Rock of Ages,” a fitting name for this historic landmark.