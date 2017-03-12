Leadership Ottawa County sponsors charity 5k to support addiction recovery

“Ottawa County, like most of our nation, is in a midst of a heroin crisis. It’s easy to get bogged down with statistics and become disheartened. That’s why this 5k focuses on recovery. We want to show that there is hope for those struggling with addiction, “said, Leadership of Ottawa County, Class of 2017 member, Michael Schenk.

In an effort to support the Ottawa County community’s fight against opioid addiction, the Leadership of Ottawa County Class (LOC) of 2017 is sponsoring a 5k Walk/Run for Recovery on April 9. The proceeds from the race will benefit Light House Sober Living, a male-only recovery residence in Port Clinton.

“Facilities like Light House Sober living are vital to the region and the efforts of this race will truly make a difference in the lives of Ottawa County residents and provide for a healthier and safer community,” he continued.

Race Details

The race will start and finish at the Catawba Island Fitness Center. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and race will begin at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine. The registration fee is $30 for all adults and $10 for children, prior to March 27. Adult registration after March 27 up to race day is $36.

The first 200 people to register receive an exclusive race t-shirt. All fitness levels welcome. This event is designed for the whole family to enjoy.

Participants can sign up or make donations on the EventBrite page.

The class is also seeking additional sponsors for this event. Those interested in becoming a sponsor or any questions contact Nikki Adams with the Port Clinton Chamber at 419-734-5503.

About Leadership of Ottawa County

Leadership Ottawa County (LOC) is an annual community leadership development program that brings community members and business leaders together to learn about Ottawa County from an insider’s perspective, as well as to share their own unique experiences and backgrounds with one another. Class members are provided distinctive growth opportunities, to learn more about their community through an intense, nine-month program. This program includes activities, field trips and a class project designed to broaden their perspectives and enhance their leadership skills. Class discussion and experiences help students discover opportunities and to apply their new leadership skills to address community need.

About Light House Sober Living

Light House Sober Living is a recovery residence for men located in Port Clinton, Ohio serving male residents of Ottawa County. The home can house up to 10 men and promotes a holistic approach to recovery, with an emphasis on faith and spirituality. The mission of Light House Sober Living is to provide our community with a safe and secure home of hope, healing, and life for men in recovery. Men residing at Light House live a life free from drugs and alcohol, along with working to foster a sense of fellowship within the home. They learn to be good neighbors and to give back to others. Light House Sober Living creates positive and engaged members of the community.