From conflict to communion: Lutherans and Catholics to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation

People of all faiths in Port Clinton are being invited to join with members of Immaculate Conception Catholic, St. John Lutheran and Peace Lutheran churches in planning for a summertime celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. Members of these three churches have been meeting for the past six months studying the historical perspectives of the Reformation as well as the customs and disciplines which have lasted over the centuries. The world-wide goal of this new initiative is to respect the differences of these two faiths while at the same time honoring and cultivating their mutual beliefs. A special joint TV viewing of the Pope’s first attendance to Lutheran Services celebrated in a Swedish Lutheran cathedral last October was held at Peace Lutheran Church.

After completing this initial phase of celebration planning, committee members are now turning their attention to ways in which their three congregations can join together in helping their community. The first mandate suggested at the February meeting was to invite people of all faiths to the March meeting which will be held at the Fulton Street Café, Magruder Hospital, on March 29 at 9:30 a.m. Members were also encouraged to exchange church visits with people of another religion to learn more about their beliefs and traditions. Numerous other joint activities are being planned including a special emphasis on youth.

Several major projects are currently under consideration for a community-wide celebration to be held later this summer. Local residents are cordially invited to come and be a part of this major effort to promote understanding and unity through education and outreach. For more information contact Committee Chair S. L. Carpenter at 419-734-0665 or any of the three church offices.