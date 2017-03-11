Trout fishing opportunities at Castalia Fish Hatchery

Anglers interested in fishing the stream must submit an application form and a nonrefundable $3 application fee by Friday, March 31, in order to be eligible for the random drawing. Applications may be completed online at wildohio.gov or by calling 800-WILDLIFE (945-3543) to obtain a paper form, which must be returned via mail. Only one application is allowed per person. More information about the lottery can be found at wildohio.gov or by calling 800-WILDLIFE.

A half-mile section of the creek, located at the ODNR Division of Wildlife’s Castalia State Fish Hatchery in Erie County, will be open to a limited number of anglers on selected dates from May 1–Nov. 30.

Great trout-fishing opportunities on Cold Creek, one of Ohio’s most unique streams, await fishing enthusiasts who enter and are drawn in a special lottery conducted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

There will be one season for adults (May 1–Nov. 30), and one for youths (June 12–Aug. 11). Applicants of the youth lottery must be at least 4-years-old and under 16 when they apply. Approximately 90 adult and 90 youth permits will be issued. Individuals selected to participate will be allowed to bring two adults and three youths under the age of 16 (no more than six people total). Participation is determined by a random drawing, which will be held in early April.

The results of the adult drawing will be posted on the division’s website at wildohio.gov. Successful youth applicants will be notified by mail. This year, all permits will be mailed. Applicants not chosen will not be notified.

Special fishing rules will be in effect to ensure that a quality fishing experience is maintained throughout the season. One of these special rules prohibits catch-and-release fishing, with wildlife officials requiring that anglers keep all fish they catch. The daily bag limit will be five trout per angler.

Anglers will be required to check in at the hatchery upon arrival and check out at the end of their session. Fishing sessions will be open from 7 a.m. to noon for adult events. For the youth events, there will be two sessions per day (7 a.m.–11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.).

All anglers age 16 and older will need a valid 2017 Ohio fishing license.

An Ohio resident annual fishing license costs $19, and a one-day fishing license costs $11. Those who purchase a one-day fishing license may later return it to a license agent to receive credit toward the purchase of an annual fishing license.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.