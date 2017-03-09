Benton Twp. v. Rocky Ridge Development, LLC decision

This cause comes before this Court for hearing on March 7, 2017, on a Motion for Temporary and Preliminary Injunctive Relief filed by Benton Township and a Motion to Intervene filed by the Director of the Ohio EPA. The court previously granted a Temporary Restraining Order to Benton Township on February 23, 2017.

The following release was approved by the Clerk of Courts, Ottawa County, Ohio, and signed by Common Pleas Court Judge Bruce Winters:

Civil Rule 24 provides,

(A) Intervention of right. Upon timely application anyone shall be permitted to intervene in an action: (1) When a statute of this state confers an unconditional right to intervene; or (2) when the applicant claims an interest relating to the property or transaction that is the subject of the action and the applicant is so situation that the disposition of the action may as a practical matter impair or impede the applicant’s ability to protect that interest, unless the applicant’s interest is adequately represented by existing parties.

The party seeking intervention did not prove that its interests were not being fairly and adequately represented. ICSC Partners, L.P. v. Kenwood Plaza L.P. (1996), 116 Ohio App. 3d278.

The purpose of a preliminary injunction is to preserve the status quo between the parties pending a trial on the merits and is an extraordinary remedy; therefore, the moving party has a substantial burden in order to be entitled to the injunction. KLN Logistics Corp. v. Norton , 2008 Ohio 212.

To obtain the equitable remedy of a preliminary injunction, a party must show: (1) a substantial likelihood of success on the merits, (2) the existence of irreparable harm if an injunction is not issued, (3) that third-parties will not be unjustifiably harmed if an injunction is issued, and (4) that granting an injunction will serve the public interest. Procter & Gamble Co. v. Stoneham 2009 Ohio 5430. In determining whether to grant injunctive relief, the factors must be balanced; no one factor is dispositive. Cleveland v. Cleveland Elec. Illum. Co. (1996), 115 Ohio App. 3d 1. The four factors must be balanced with the “flexibility which traditionally has characterized the law of equity.” Friendship Materials, Inc. v. Michigan Brick, Inc. (6th Cir. 1982), 679 F.2d 100. Where a statute grants a specific injunctive remedy, the party requesting the injunction need not show irreparable injury or that there I no adequate remedy at law. Ackerman v. Tri-City Geriatric & Health Care, Inc. (1978), 55 Ohio St. 2d 51. R.C. provides that the County Prosecutor may institute injunction proceedings to enjoin violations of zoning regulations. R.C. 519.24.

The party seeking the preliminary injunction must establish each of these elements by clear and convincing evidence. ITS Fin., LLC v. Gebre , 2014 Ohio 2205. Clear and convincing evidence is that measure or degree of proof which will produce in the mind of the trier of facts a firm belief or conviction as to the allegations sought to be established. Id. It is intermediate, being more than a mere preponderance, but not to the extent of such certainty as is required beyond a reasonable doubt as in criminal cases. Id. It does not mean clear and unequivocal. Id.

A political subdivision cannot enact and enforce regulations that are in conflict with the general law of the state. Sheffield v. Rowland 1999 Ohio 217. The test to determine when a conflict exists between a municipal ordinance and a general law of the state is “whether the ordinance permits or licenses that which the statute forbids and prohibits, and vice versa.” Perry v. Providence Township (1991), 63 Ohio App. 3d 377. A validly enacted local law is not preempted by a state statute unless it actually conflicts with the statute. Atwater Twp. Trustees v. B.F.I. Willowcreed Fandfill 1993 Ohio 216. Permits issued by the EPA are subject to local zoning. Hulligan v. Columbia Township Bd. Of Zoning Appeals (1978), 59 Ohio App. 2d 105.

In the present case, the Court is not considering the appropriateness of the EPA’s decision to issue a permit, nor is the Court reviewing the EPA’s permitting or enforcement process.

The Court finds by clear and convincing evidence:

1. The interests of the Ohio EPA are adequately protected by the existing parties to the case, in particular, by the Defendants.

2. Benton Township has several different zoning classifications. One such classification is A-3, an Agricultural District Another classification is M-3, a Heavy Industrial District.

3. The Benton Township Zoning regulations outline certain “Permitted Uses” and “Conditional Uses” in the various districts.

4. Permitted uses in an Agriculture District are: single-family dwelling, agriculture, plan cultivation, forestry, farm vacation enterprises, public uses, public service facilities, semipublic uses, stabling and care of horses and ponies, accessory uses and buildings, farm pond/retention pond/recreation pond, home office, garage sale, yard sale, barn sale.

5. Permitted uses in a Heavy Industrial District are: agriculture, heavy manufacturing, automobile service stations, transport and trucking terminal, wholesale business, warehousing, topsoil removal, manufacturing of lime, cement and chemical fertilizer, public service facility, accessory uses and buildings.

6. Defendants were issued a Land Application Management Permit (“LAMP”) permit by the Ohio EPA effective November 13, 2014. The LAMP authorizes beneficial use of lime residuals in a soil blend for general fill. The LAMP was amended effective February 14, 2017, a provision of which limited the activity to the property located at 14591 W. Toussaint North and 3017 North SR 590, Benton Township, Ottawa County, Ohio.

7. The Defendants are diffing cells or pits in the A-3 District and mixing spent lime waste from a drinking water treatment plant with soil and burying it in the cells.

8. This activity does not constitute a permitted use under the Benton Township Zoning regulations in an A-3 District although Defendants are properly engaged in the activity in the M-3 District of their property, at least as a conditional use.

9. The Benton Township Zoning regulations do not provide a blanket prohibition of the activity authorized by the LAMP and engaged in by Defendants. While the permissions of the LAMP may be permitted on a portion of the property, they are not permitted on that part of the property zoned A-3.

10. The Plaintiff has satisfied all requirements of Civil Rule 65 necessary to warrant the issuance of a Preliminary Injuction.

It is therefore ordered, adjudged and decreed as follows:

1. The Motion to Intervene filed by the Director of the Ohio EPA is DENIED.

2. The Defendants and any affiliated company owned or controlled by the defendants or their principal shareholders, and all persons acting on behalf or in concert with the defendants, are hereby enjoined and retrained from operating in Benton Township until and unless they are in compliance with the Benton Township Zoning Resolution, and the laws of the state of Ohio.