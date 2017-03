Euchre

On March 14 from 6-7 p.m. the Oak Harbor Public Library is playing euchre. Those interested are invited to come alone or to bring a friend.

Say it isn’t sow

Master gardener Elaine Mylander is holding a Say It Isn’t Sow program on March 16 from 6-7 p.m. The program will contain gardening tips. Those attending are asked to register by calling 419-898-7001 or online at oakharborlibrary.org.