Oak Harbor Easter Egg Hunt

The Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding their annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, at 2 p.m. The event will begin at Adolphus Kraemer Park at the log cabin with an Easter Egg Hunt followed by a candy hunt in downtown Oak Harbor.

The Easter Bunny will be at the Portage Fire Station on Water Street where they will be photo opportunities and a chance to win a golden egg basket.

The event is free to the public and open to children ages 12 and under. For more information contact the chamber office at 419-898-0479.