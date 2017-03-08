Community Foundation announces new headquarters

The Ottawa County Community Foundation’s new office is at 306 Madison Street, Port Clinton. The Ottawa County Community Foundation has opened a new office to better serve the community. Located at 306 Madison Street in Port Clinton (next to the Ida Rupp Library), the office will be open by appointment and during special events such as Thursday Art Walks. Mary Coffee, a longtime OCCF board member from Oak Harbor, said that the office creates more visibility and will “hopefully help the Foundation garner more community support.”

Tina Hablitzel, who joined the OCCF board in 2015, said the little blue house on Madison Street is a natural fit for the Foundation. “This was my father-in-law’s dental office for many years,” Hablitzel said. “He (Dr. Derrill Hablitzel) was a founding member of Ottawa County Community Foundation in 1999 and still serves on the board today. It’s wonderful to see this space used to support the good work of the Foundation.”



Through the generosity of individuals, families and businesses, Ottawa County Community Foundation annually awards scholarships and grants from established philanthropic funds. 2017 grant applications are due March 15. To learn more about the Foundation and ways to leave a legacy through a named fund or scholarship, visit ottawaccf.org, or on Facebook @ottawaccf.org.