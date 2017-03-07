The Salvation Army Camp NEOSA

The Salvation Army is filling spots for this year’s Camp NEOSA. The camp is five days with overnight camping and is from June 21-26. There are 65 spots available and they are filled on a first come, first serve basis.

At Camp NEOSA the camper will experience many activities that are geared towards assisting the development of their physical, social and spiritual needs. To meet these needs, the camp is aimed at helping learn and develop good health habits in cleanliness, proper rest, balanced diet, and exercise. Camp NEOSA also provides an opportunity for each camper to contribute to and receive from a group living experience, help with making their own decisions, participate in activities that stimulate creativity and experience an atmosphere that fosters independence.