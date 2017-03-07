Wine Meets Brew at the Spring Fling

On Saturday, March 11, Joyful Connections and Leadership Ottawa County are hosting a fundraiser at Catawba Island Brewing Company from 6-10 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and include a glass of beer or wine, pulled pork sliders and an array of appetizers. There will be live music and 50/50 raffles.

Tickets can be purchased at the Port Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce. All proceeds from the event will benefit Joyful Connections and Leadership Ottawa County.