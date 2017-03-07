Watershed and stormwater management experts from across Ohio and surrounding states will take part in a three day conference addressing stormwater flooding, erosion and water quality concerns across the state. The conference will be held May 10-12 at the Kalahari Resort and Conference Center, 7000 Kalahari Drive, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Many local communities are experiencing a dramatic increase in flooding and erosion that threatens homes and businesses as well as impacts roads, bridges and other infrastructure. Continued improvement and refinement of development and stormwater management techniques in Ohio are necessary to address current problems and minimize new flooding, protect existing infrastructure, apply sustainable design methodology associated storm water controls and erosion concerns.

The Tinker’s Creek Watershed Partners and the Ohio Stormwater Association are hosting the conference. The 2017 Ohio Stormwater Conference is the tenth annual conference dedicated to advance the knowledge and understanding of comprehensive stormwater management for those dealing in all aspects of planning, design, implementation and regulatory compliance. The conference has become one of the largest nationally on stormwater issues and it will provide updates on environmental issues, new technologies, regulatory information and pollution prevention.

Professionals working on stormwater issues including engineers, consultants, watershed organizations, governmental organizations and academic staff will attend the conference for three days of best practices, information exchange and professional networking. Elected officials, citizens and students are invited to attend to become better educated about the public health and safety issues, as well was the economic impacts associated with poorly managed storm water and better, greener ways to confront these growing problems.

For more information contact Harry Stark, executive director, at 216-385-5248 or at This email address is being protected from spambots.