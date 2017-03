Port Clinton Police Department blotter

PORT CLINTON POLICE DEPARTMENT



03/03/2017 through 03/05/2017



Media Blotter



002657-17 03/03/2017 01:14 AMBULANCE REQUEST

MARATHON

OFFICER REQUEST SQUAD FOR SUBJECT PASSED OUT IN A VEHICLE

DISPO: SQUAD TONED AT 0114

Squad/Fire Dispatched 1810 E PERRY



002658-17 03/03/2017 01:14 INTOXICATED PERSON

MARATHON

ON SCENE WITH SUBJECT PASSED OUT IN A VEHICLE

SEE REPORT #210-17

Report Written 1810 E PERRY



002659-17 03/03/2017 01:17 DISTURBANCE

MAGRUDER

ASSISTANCE WITH A SUBJECT THAT DOES NOT WANT TO BE TRANSFERRED TO ANOTHER FACILITY

Assistance Rendered 615 FULTON



002660-17 03/03/2017 01:38 AMBULANCE REQUEST

REQUEST A SQUAD FOR ILL FEMALE

DISPO: SQUAD TONED 0129

Squad/Fire Dispatched 115 ANN ST



002665-17 03/03/2017 04:55 MEDIA REQUEST / CALL

PCPD

MEDIA REQUEST / NOTHING TO REPORT

Assistance Rendered 1868 E PERRY



002666-17 03/03/2017 05:23 TRAFFIC STOP

MARATHON

Warning Issued 1810 E PERRY



002667-17 03/03/2017 07:12 SCHOOL PATROL

PC SCHOOLS

SCHOOL PATROL

Assistance Rendered UNKNOWN



002668-17 03/03/2017 07:15 SCHOOL PATROL

PC SCHOOLS

SCHOOL PATROL

Assistance Rendered UNKNOWN



002669-17 03/03/2017 07:58 LITTERING

MADISON/12TH

REQUEST OFFICER FOR ILLEGAL DUMPING

Report Written UNKNOWN



002670-17 03/03/2017 08:09 COURT DETAIL

MUNICIPAL COURT

COURT

Assistance Rendered 1860 E PERRY



002671-17 03/03/2017 08:46 PARKING VIOLATION

ADVISED OF A VEHICLE PARKED THE WRONG DIRECTION IN THE 200 BLOCK SHORT ST

Citation Issued 200 SHORT



002672-17 03/03/2017 09:47 SRO-SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER

PC HIGH SCHOOL

REQUEST REPORT

Report Written 821 JEFFERSON



002673-17 03/03/2017 10:01 FOLLOW UP

FOLLOW UP

Assistance Rendered 621 E 3RD



002674-17 03/03/2017 10:54 SRO-SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER

BATAAN PRIMARY SCHOOL

OUT AT BATAAN WITH FOR UNRULY

Report Written 575 W 6TH ST



002675-17 03/03/2017 11:00 PROPERTY DAMAGE

REQUEST OFFICER REFERENCE TO PROPERTY DAMAGE

Assistance Rendered 411 E 4TH



002676-17 03/03/2017 12:49 COURT DETAIL

MUNICIPAL COURT

COURT

Assistance Rendered 1860 E PERRY



002677-17 03/03/2017 14:42 ASSISTANCE

BURGER KING

REQUEST OFFICER FOR A FEMALE THAT FELL ASLEEP IN THE DRIVE THRU IS NOW IN THE PARKING LOT

DISPO: DAUGHTER CAME AND PICKED UP THE FEMALE SQUAD RELEASED

Assistance Rendered 1715 E PERRY



002678-17 03/03/2017 14:49 AMBULANCE REQUEST

BURGER KING

REQUEST EMS FOR UNRESPONSIVE FEMALE

Squad/Fire Dispatched 1715 E PERRY



002679-17 03/03/2017 15:25 COURT DETAIL

CITY/COUNTY BUILDING

COURT DETAIL

Assistance Rendered 1868 E PERRY



002680-17 03/03/2017 15:47 COMPLAINT FOR OTHER AGENCY

TRUCK PURCHASE DISPUTE

DISPO: OUTSIDE CITY LIMITS TRANSFERRED TO SHERIFFS OFFICE

Other MULCAHY ROAD



002681-17 03/03/2017 15:50 SUBPOENA / SERVED

PCPD

SUBPOENA SERVED

DISPO: SUBPOENA SERVED PERSONALLY

Assistance Rendered 1868 E PERRY



002682-17 03/03/2017 16:08 SUBPOENA / SERVED

SUBPOENA SERVED

DISPO: NO ANSWER

Assistance Rendered 402 LINCOLN



002683-17 03/03/2017 16:17 SUBPOENA / SERVED

SUBPOENA SERVED

DISPO: CLOSED

Assistance Rendered 318 MADISON



002684-17 03/03/2017 16:17 SUBPOENA / SERVED

SUBPOENA SERVED

DISPO: SERVED RESIDENTIAL

Assistance Rendered 210 E 6TH



002685-17 03/03/2017 16:56 SUBPOENA / SERVED

SUBPOENA SERVED

DISPO: NO ANSWER

Assistance Rendered 415 5TH



002686-17 03/03/2017 18:00 COMPLAINT FOR OTHER AGENCY

FLORIDA

REPORT OF HARASSMENT CALLS COMING FROM PORT CLINTON

DISPO: SPOKE WITH AN OFFICER WAS ADVISED TO FILE A REPORT WITH FLORIDA PD

Assistance Rendered UNKNOWN



002687-17 03/03/2017 18:04 COMPLAINT FOR OTHER AGENCY

CASTALIA

SUBJECT WANTING TO SPEAK TO AN OFFICER ABOUT A CIVIL MATTER

DISPO: OUTSIDE CITY LIMITS ADVISED TO CALL CASTALIA PD

Other UNKNOWN



002688-17 03/03/2017 18:06 ASSIST UNIT

OUT WITH OHIO EDISON

Assistance Rendered 100 BLK ASH



002689-17 03/03/2017 18:17 FIRE TEST

PCPD

FIRE AND EMS PAGER TEST

DISPO: TEST COMPLETE

Other 1868 E PERRY



002690-17 03/03/2017 18:32 TRAFFIC STOP

Citation Issued 2ND/OAK



002691-17 03/03/2017 18:52 SUBPOENA / SERVED

SERVING SUBPOENA

DISPO: NO ANSWER

Assistance Rendered 631 E 3RD



002692-17 03/03/2017 19:14 SUBPOENA / SERVED

SERVING SUBPOENA

DISPO: SERVED PERSONALLY

Assistance Rendered 417 W 5TH



002693-17 03/03/2017 19:38 PROCESS BOND / WAIVER OTTAWA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

BOND POSTING Other 315 MADISON



002694-17 03/03/2017 19:38 CUSTODY DISPUTE

CHILD CUSTODY DISPUTE

DISPO: OFFICER ADVISED CHILD WAS GIVEN TO THE MOTHER

Assistance Rendered 1012 E 3RD



002696-17 03/03/2017 19:42 PROCESS BOND / WAIVER

OTTAWA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

BOND POSTING

Other 315 MADISON



002697-17 03/03/2017 20:16 SUBPOENA / SERVED

SERVING SUBPOENA

DISPO: NO ANSWER, OFFICER SPOKE WITH NEIGHBOR ADVISED SUBJECT NO LONGER LIVES THERE SUBPOENA RETURNED TO COURT

Assistance Rendered 402 LINCOLN



002698-17 03/03/2017 20:24 AMBULANCE REQUEST

REPORT OF A FEMALE PASSED OUT IN THE BATHROOM SHE IS RESPONSIVE AT THIS TIME

DISPO: SQUAD DISPATCHED AT 2019 HRS

Squad/Fire Dispatched 1004 COLUMBIA



002699-17 03/03/2017 20:24 ASSISTANCE

ASSIST SQUAD

Assistance Rendered 1004 COLUMBIA



002700-17 03/03/2017 21:05 AMBULANCE REQUEST

MALE SUBJECT FEELING DIZZY

DISPO: SQUAD DISPATCHED

Squad/Fire Dispatched 618 E 2ND



002701-17 03/03/2017 21:06 ASSIST UNIT

MALE SUBJECT FEELING DIZZY

DISPO: ASSIST SQUAD

Assistance Rendered 618 E 2ND



002702-17 03/03/2017 21:36 ASSISTANCE

CALLER ADVISED SOMEONE RINGING HER DOORBELL AND NO ONE BEING THERE

DISPO: OFFICERS CHECKED THE AREA UNABLE TO LOCATE

Gone on Arrival 1216 E 2ND



002703-17 03/03/2017 22:03 TRAFFIC STOP

Warning Issued E PERRY/JEFFERSON



002704-17 03/04/2017 00:01 TRAFFIC STOP

OUR GUEST INN & SUITES

Warning Issued 220 E PERRY



002705-17 03/04/2017 00:16 ASSIST UNIT

PERRY/LINDEN

ASSIST OTTAWA COUNTY SHERIFF UNIT

Assistance Rendered UNKNOWN



002707-17 03/04/2017 02:10 ASSAULT T/ REPORT

LOCK DOCK & BARREL

MALE EMPLOYEE ADVISED A FEMALE PUNCHED HIM IN THE FACE AFTER BEING ASKED TO LEAVE THE PREMISE

SEE REPORT #215-17

Report Written 124 BUCKEYE



002708-17 03/04/2017 07:02 THEFT / REPORT

REQUEST TO SPEAK WITH OFFICER FOR A THEFT OF A LAPTOP

Report Written 201 LINCOLN



002709-17 03/04/2017 07:19 ASSISTANCE

MAGRUDER

REQUEST TO CONTACT MAGRUDER AND ADVISE THEM THEY ARE HAVING PHONE TROUBLE

Assistance Rendered 615 FULTON



002710-17 03/04/2017 08:29 LOCKOUT

REQUEST OFFICER FOR LOCKOUT GRAY F150

Assistance Rendered 510 W 6TH



002711-17 03/04/2017 09:22 ASSISTANCE

ASSISTING EMS

Assistance Rendered 183 DRIFTWOOD



002712-17 03/04/2017 09:53 MUTUAL AID

REQUEST OFFICER TO 1851 S HEISER TO KEEP THE PEACE

Report Written 1851 S HEISER



002713-17 03/04/2017 11:13 ASSISTANCE

PCPD

ADVISED OF A VISUALLY IMPAIRED MALE IN THE PD PARKING LOT THAT HAS LOST HIS WAY

Assistance Rendered 1868 E PERRY



002714-17 03/04/2017 11:23 ASSISTANCE

ADVISED THAT HIS 98 HONDA CIVIC WAS GONE THROUGH DURING THE NIGHT. ONLY A SMALL COOLER BAG WAS TAKEN DID NOT WANT A REPORT

Assistance Rendered 905 E 2ND



002715-17 03/04/2017 11:43 WARRANT SERVED

ATTEMPTING TO SERVE WARRANT

Report Written 226 E 4TH



002716-17 03/04/2017 12:00 FOLLOW UP

FOLLOW UP

Assistance Rendered 621 E 3RD



002717-17 03/04/2017 12:04 MUTUAL AID

RE4QUEST OFFICER TO CHECK ALARM AT 1278 W FREMONT

Report Written 1278 W FREMONT



002718-17 03/04/2017 14:26 FOLLOW UP

FOLLOW UP

Assistance Rendered 415 SHORT



002719-17 03/04/2017 15:50 TRESPASS

2ND/HARRISON

TWO MALE SUBJECTS WALKING ON THE RAILROAD TRACKS

DISPO: OFFICERS SPOKE WITH THE SUBJECTS AND THEY WERE ADVISED TO STAY OFF THE TRACKS

Assistance Rendered UNKNOWN



002720-17 03/04/2017 16:05 TRAFFIC STOP

HY MILER

Warning Issued 1814 E PERRY



002722-17 03/04/2017 17:08 AUTO THEFT

STOLEN VEHICLE

SEE REPORT #221-17

Report Written 1401 E 3RD ST



002723-17 03/04/2017 17:15 THEFT / REPORT

MAGRUDER

MISSING MEDICATION

SEE REPORT #220-17

Report Written 615 FULTON



002724-17 03/04/2017 18:20 FIRE TEST

PCPD

FIRE AND EMS PAGER TEST

DISPO: TEST COMPLETE

Other 1868 E PERRY



002725-17 03/04/2017 18:41 LOCKOUT

REGISTRATION EXPIRED COULD NOT UNLOCK VEHICLE

No Police Action Taken 328 POLK DR



002726-17 03/04/2017 19:33 TRAFFIC STOP

PERRY/QUALITY INN

Warning Issued UNKNOWN



002727-17 03/04/2017 19:41 TRAFFIC STOP

100 BLK JEFFERSON ST

Warning Issued UNKNOWN



002728-17 03/04/2017 19:45 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE

VEHICLE SETTING IN DRIVEWAY WITH THE HAZARD LIGHTS ACTIVATED

DISPO: MADE CONTACT WITH THE HOMEOWNER AND EVERYTHING WAS FINE

Assistance Rendered 519 E 11TH ST



002729-17 03/04/2017 20:13 THEFT / REPORT

HY MILER

SUBJECTS TOOK ITEMS FROM THE STORE

SEE REPORT #222-17

Report Written 1814 E PERRY



002730-17 03/04/2017 20:31 TRAFFIC STOP

PERRY/MAPLE

VEHICLE WITH NO HEADLIGHTS AND DRIVING ALL OVER THE ROAD

DISPO: OFFICERS SPOKE WITH THE DRIVER AND SHE WAS ADVISED OF THE COMPLAINT

Assistance Rendered UNKNOWN



002731-17 03/04/2017 21:02 DISTURBANCE

500 BLK E 3RD ST

BON FIRE AND LOUD MUSIC

DISPO: OFFICERS SPOKE WITH THE SUBJECTS MUSIC HAS BEEN TURNED DOWN AND THE FIRE IS GOING TO BE PUT OUT

Assistance Rendered UNKNOWN



002733-17 03/04/2017 21:28 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE

PERRY/CITY LIMITS

VEHICLE ALL OVER THE ROAD AND IT ALMOST HIT ANOTHER VEHICLE HEAD ON

DISPO: OFFICERS CHECKED THE AREA UNABLE TO LOCATE

Gone on Arrival UNKNOWN



002734-17 03/04/2017 21:31 FOLLOW UP

PERRY/RTE 2 RAMP

FOLLOW UP

SEE REPORT #222-17

Report Written UNKNOWN



002735-17 03/04/2017 22:12 DISTURBANCE

LOUD MUSIC

DISPO: OFFICER CHECKED THE AREA UNABLE TO HEAR ANY LOUD MUSIC

Assistance Rendered 703 LINCOLN CT



002737-17 03/05/2017 01:54 SUSPICIOUS PERSON

BAY MEADOWS APTS

TWO FEMALE SUBJECTS BEHIND THE OFFICE

DISPO: SUBJECTS WERE GONE PRIOR TO THE OFFICERS ARRIVAL AND THE BIKE WAS STILL

IN THE SAME LOCATION

Assistance Rendered 1195 W FREMONT RD



002738-17 03/05/2017 02:20 DISTURBANCE

CALLER ADVISED HE HEARD GUNSHOTS AND COUNTY CONFIRMED IT WAS FIREWORKS

DISPO: OFFICERS CHECKED THE AREA UNABLE TO LOCATE

Assistance Rendered 226 E 6TH



002760-17 03/05/2017 09:44 AMBULANCE REQUEST

REQUEST EMS FOR MEDICAL ALARM

DISPO: SQUAD DISPATCHED AT 0942 HRS

Squad/Fire Dispatched 626 E PERRY



002762-17 03/05/2017 13:12 ASSISTANCE

ADVISED HER GRAY JEEP CHEROKEE WAS ENTERED OVER THE WEEKEND NOTHING WAS TAKEN ITEMS GONE THRU DID NOT WANT A REPORT

Assistance Rendered 215 LINDEN



002763-17 03/05/2017 14:31 ALARM

ADVISED OF AN ALARM AT THE ATM AT THE JET EXPRESS

Assistance Rendered 3 MONROE



002764-17 03/05/2017 14:34 TRAFFIC STOP

PERRY/FULTON

Verbal Warning UNKNOWN



002766-17 03/05/2017 16:41 TRAFFIC PROBLEM

SEMI TRUCK BLOCKING THE ROAD

DISPO: OFFICER ADVISED HE WAS LOOKING FOR DIRECTIONS

Assistance Rendered UNKNOWN



002767-17 03/05/2017 16:50 INTOXICATED DRIVER

FREMONT/CITY LIMITS

INTOXICATED DRIVER

DISPO: TRAFFIC STOP OFFICER SPOKE WITH THE DRIVER AND HE WAS NOT INTOXICATED

Assistance Rendered UNKNOWN



002768-17 03/05/2017 16:57 HARASSMENT

SUBJECT BEING HARASSED BY HIS NEIGHBORS

DISPO: OFFICER SPOKE WITH THE NEIGHBORS AND THEY WERE ADVISED TO STOP THE HARASSMENT

Assistance Rendered 929 VIRGINIA ST



002769-17 03/05/2017 17:20 FOLLOW UP

FOLLOW UP

Assistance Rendered 38 W WILCOX RD



002770-17 03/05/2017 17:26 TRAFFIC STOP

STATE/BUCKEYE COMMONS

Warning Issued UNKNOWN



002771-17 03/05/2017 18:21 FIRE TEST

PCPD

FIRE AND EMS PAGER TEST

DISPO: TEST COMPLETE

Other 1868 E PERRY



002773-17 03/05/2017 19:27 WELFARE CHECK

WELFARE CHECK

SEE REPORT #225-17

Report Written 537 W 3RD ST



002774-17 03/05/2017 19:28 ASSISTANCE

400 BLK WASHINGTON ST

MAIN WATER LINE BREAK

DISPO: OFFICER STATED THERE WAS NO WATER COMING OUT OF THE GROUND SUBJECT WAS ADVISED THAT IF THE PROBLEM GOT WORSE TO GIVE US A CALL BACK

Assistance Rendered UNKNOWN