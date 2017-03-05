MSPC announces Walleye Festival call for vendors

The Main Street Port Clinton Board of Directors and the Walleye Festival Committee announces an official call for merchandise vendors for the 37th annual Walleye Festival held over Memorial Day weekend, May 25-May 29, 2017.

Nikki Adams, Program Manager of Port Clinton Main Street announced, “We have had an overwhelming interest of vendors from previous years and expect to easily fill our available spaces for this year’s Walleye Festival in Waterworks Park. We wanted to reach out to vendors within the region early, since space is filling up quickly”.

Again this year, members of the Port Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce receive a 10% discount on their vendor space. Applications received before April 1, receive a $25 discount. For more information, contact the Main Street Port Clinton office at 419-734-5503 or visit walleyefestival.com to download an application.