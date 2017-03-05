PC seniors’ annual BBQ chicken and rib dinner

Port Clinton seniors’ annual BBQ chicken dinner will take place on Sunday, April 9, at Knights of Columbus Hall, 109 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. The dinner runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until it is sold out; whichever comes first.

Both chicken and ribs will be on the menu. The dinner includes half a chicken for $9 advance sale or $10 at the door or half a slab of ribs for $12 advance sale or $13 at the door. Each dinner includes two sides and a dessert. Dine in or carry out is available. At the door tickets are limited.