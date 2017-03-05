New CASA volunteers sworn in

L to R: Brenda Smith, Jackie Bodnar-Burns, Lynette Saucedo, Ellen Bohling and Bob Kaspar with Judge Kathleen Giesler.

In January, the Honorable Judge Kathleen Giesler swore in Brenda Smith, Jackie Bodnar-Burns, Lynette Saucedo, Ellen Bohling and Bob Kaspar as CASA volunteers. CASA volunteers are the voice of a child in the courtroom and advocate for the best interest of children caught in the court system. Volunteers receive thirty hours of training and ten hours of courtroom observation before they are sworn in.