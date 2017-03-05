Edgar Sabin (left), photo courtesy of Don Rhodes. One never knows what gem you might find as you read History of Ottawa County-The First 175 Years. Such was the experience of Forest and Arlene Sabin. Having received their copy of the new book, Forest was looking through its many photos and one particular picture made him pause. “That’s Dad,” he said to Arlene. Although the photo did not reference Edgar Sabin by name, it was immediately clear from the broad smile and curly head of hair that Forest was looking at a photo of his very youthful Dad.

In wishing to obtain a copy of the photo, I had the pleasure of meeting both Forest and Arlene. The genealogy “expert” is indeed Arlene. At the Oak Harbor Public Library Arlene came prepared with her family history 3” notebook detailing the fascinating background of not only Edgar but his siblings, parents and grandparents.

Forest and Arlene Sabin, photo courtesy of Linda Huber.



Included in the genealogy story is documentation showing the Sabin’s traveling with the original Mayflower group. Born in Olmsted Falls, Ohio, Edgar’s family moved to Martin where his father, Albert, became a pay clerk at the quarry in Clay Center. Edgar became a truck driver and terminal operator for Citgo in Toledo before retiring in 1964. Though Edgar is now deceased, his son, Forest, and daughter-in-law, Arlene, continue to call Ottawa County home and are thrilled to have Dad part of the History of Ottawa County—The First 175 Years.



The Ottawa County Historical Society continues to welcome stories prompted by the publication of the book and invite county residents to share them. Contact any member of the Society or visit our website at ottawacountyhistory.org.



What gem will you find as you read the book?