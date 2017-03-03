Magruder named OCIC’s Business of the Year

The Ottawa County Improvement Corporation (OCIC) held their annual Business and Industry Awards on Wednesday, Mar. 1, at the Liberty Aviation Museum.

Sitting (L to R): Lisa Smith, Muffler Smiths; Shawna Shadoan, Radiant Windows; Barbara Fearon, Perry's Victory & International Peace Memorial, Kelli Gilbert, acpo, ltd. Standing (L to R): Pat Adkins, Port Clinton City School District Superintendent; Kim Smith, Muffler Smiths; Dave Spangler, Lake Erie Charter Boat Association; Mike Shadoan, Radiant Windows; Todd Hablitzel, Oak Harbor Hardware; Paul Pacholski, Lake Erie Charter Boat Association; Cary Ferguson, Ferguson Gallery; Marty Sutter, GenoaBank; Charlie Bassett, Bassett's Market; Tom Mumford, Bassett's Market. Not pictured: Jeff Grashel, Lafarge North America; Dan Parent, Danbury Local Schools Superintendent; Dr. Guy Parmigian, Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District Superintendent.

“I think it is important to understand the criteria that we judge these awards on,” said OCIC director Jamie Beier Grant, “quality of products and service, customer satisfaction, employee benefits and training, marketing initiatives, expansion efforts to create and retain jobs, community involvement and overall excellence.”

Todd Almendinger of Magruder Hospital.

Magruder Hospital was named Business of the Year. Magruder Hospital has earned many national recognitions over the last several years and has again been acknowledged by being named one of the Top 50 Critical Access Hospitals to Know by Becker’s Hospital Review.

Winning the Volunteer of the Year award were school superintendents Pat Adkins, Port Clinton; Guy Parmigian, Oak Harbor; and Dan Parent, Danbury. They were recognized for their efforts in the Ottawa County Business Advisory Council and educating youth in employment opportunities in the area.

Other award winners include:

• Ferguson Gallery, Small Business of the Year

• Bassett’s Market, Medium Business of the Year

• Acpo, Ltd., Large Business of the Year

• Mike Shadoan of Radiant Windows, Entrepreneurial Award

• Lake Erie Charter Boat Association, Economic Development Partner Award

• Todd Hablitzel of Oak Harbor Hardware, Bill Mack Award

• Lafarge Marblehead Quarry and Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial, Personal Achievement Award

Also nominated were The Muffler Smiths, small business; GenoaBank, medium business; and Magruder Hospital, large business.

The Community Improvement Corporation of Ottawa County serves as the lead economic development agency by advancing, encouraging and promoting the industrial, economic, commercial and civic development of Ottawa County.

For more information on the Ottawa County Improvement Corporation, visit ocic.biz.