Boating Safely Classes are required by state law for all persons born on or after Jan. 1, 1982, operating a watercraft. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-12 is offering a Boating Safely Class Saturday, March 25, at 5972 East Port Clinton Eastern Rd., Marblehead.

Registration for the class will take place from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and the class will be from 8:15 a.m.-5 p.m. The cost of the class is $20, but for children ages 12-17, the class is free.

To register or for more information contact Ed Cochenour at 419-635-5281.