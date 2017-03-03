To celebrate agriculture and honor local producers, local agriculture agencies and sponsors are celebrating National Agriculture Week by hosting an Agriculture Community Breakfast. The breakfast will be held Friday, March 17, at 8 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Oak Harbor. The cost for the all you can eat scrambled egg, pancake and ham breakfast is only $5. The event is not just for the agricultural community, but open to all individuals and businesses that eat meat, fruit, vegetables and bread; items all grown by farmers.

The featured speaker for the breakfast will be John Simpson, director of the Winous Point Marsh Conservancy. He will give a very interesting presentation on the settlement of the Sandusky Bay area as well as the history of the oldest duck hunting club in the United States. Proceeds from the breakfast go back into the agricultural community through various scholarships.

For more information about scholarships, contact Kathy Booher at 419-898-3631. For tickets to the breakfast, contact the Ottawa Soil and Water Conservation District at 419-898-1595.