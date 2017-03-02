Beacon adopts new circulation program

For the last 34 years, The Beacon has held the philosophy of “Total Market Coverage”. The idea is that every home or residence within our market area should receive The Beacon. For the past 17 years, we have been most fortunate to have the help of Circulation Manager Bruce Dinse and his group of folks who deliver a variety of newspapers for a living. Over that time span, our delivery zones have become more and more specific, and grew to over 60 delivery zones.

In January, we began a collaborative effort to streamline those 60+ zones to make our delivery more efficient, but still make The Beacon available to everyone who wants it in Ottawa County, from just west of Oak Harbor to the Marblehead Lighthouse.

We put that streamlined delivery system into effect last week, and based on the volume of phone calls, it went well. It a lot of coordination between our carriers, most of which are motor route drivers, and our printing plant at the Tiffin Advertiser Tribune.

In order to maximize the efficiency, we are asking for your help, as we realize that there could be glitches in the new system with new delivery folks covering new areas. If you receive The Beacon, and don’t want it (heaven forbid), please contact us. If you do NOT receive The Beacon by 5 p.m. on Thursday, and you would like home delivery, please contact us. Our phone number is 419-732-2154.

As you may remember, we are also evaluating the extent of our news coverage as we outlined on these pages a couple of weeks ago. Here is the results of a survey we did online:

86% of those surveyed read The Beacon every week.

92% said Around Ottawa County is the section they read the most.

55% said they read the sports section the least.

66% of those surveyed said The Beacon should cover crime.

In the breakdown of the survey, we found that readers would like us to cover police blotters and press releases from law enforcement agencies. It was also suggested that those things only be covered in The Beacon online. With that feedback we are going to continue to post police blotters and law enforcement press releases on our website thebeacon.net.

In all, the findings to the survey were great! A lot of confirmation that we are doing a good job and putting out a quality product that readers enjoy.

Thank you for your feedback!