OCBDD launches Always There: 50th anniversary campaign

The Ottawa County Board of Developmental Disabilities (OCBDD) is announcing the launch of Always There-a yearlong campaign to recognize the 50th anniversary of Ohio’s County Boards of Developmental Disabilities, which will also serve as the theme for this year’s Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in March. The OCBDD has been serving people with developmental disabilities since 1957 and therefore celebrates 60 years.

The Always There campaign marks the founding of Ohio’s 88 county boards by the Ohio General Assembly in 1967. The theme reflects the continuity of support, promotion of opportunity and history of partnership county boards have offered to people with developmental disabilities and their families throughout the past, in the present and in the future.

“Reflecting upon our history and looking toward our future is a wonderful way to mark the 50th anniversary of Ohio’s county boards and DD Awareness Month, which is all about building awareness and understanding among the public about the lives of people with developmental disabilities,” said Melinda Slusser, Superintendent of Ottawa County Board of DD.

Through personal stories and historical items submitted by county boards and the people, families and communities they serve, the Always There campaign will tell the collective story of developmental disabilities in Ohio and how the role and services of the county boards have evolved throughout the years.

Submitted stories and items will be archived and shared as part of the Always There History Project, which will be launched on the campaign’s website, alwaysthereforohio.org, in March. In addition to the website, the campaign will be supported through social media channels, posters, billboards and local and statewide events.

As part of DD Awareness Month, the Ottawa County Board of DD encourages members of the community to submit their personal stories and historical items to the Always There History Project. Information about how to submit is available at alwaysthereforohio.org/submit.

The Ottawa County Board of DD will officially kickoff its DD Awareness Month with three community events:

Side by Side Art

Saturday, March 4, 2-4 p.m.

Civilian Marksmanship, Camp Perry Armory

All you can eat pancake and sausage breakfast

Sunday, March 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Port Clinton Knights of Columbus Hall

Can Do! Like You Community Basketball Tournament

Monday, March 13, 6-9 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Oak Harbor High School

The OCBDD will formally unveil their new logo on Monday, March 13, at the beginning of the Can Do! Like You Community Basketball Tournament. Keep an eye out as billboards appear across the county celebrating side by side awareness reflecting people with developmental disabilities working, playing and contributing to Ottawa County’s culture.

For more information, visit ocbdd.org or find them on Facebook.