The St. Joseph Marblehead Knights of Columbus will have perch and pierogies available to the public on Fridays March 10, March 24 and April 7 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the St. Joseph Church Hall located at 822 Barclay St., Marblehead. Due to the church’s renovation, there will be carry out only. Dinners are $13.50 and sandwiches are $7.25. Sides are also available.