PC Easter Egg Hunt

The City of Port Clinton Recreation Department and the Port Clinton Chamber of Commerce are teaming up for the annual Port Clinton Easter Egg Hunt. To ensure that all children have a wonderful experience, donations are being sought from local businesses, civic organizations and individuals.

Monetary donations to purchase prizes, candy and prizes are needed. Any size donation is appreciated and will help make this a successful event for the children. Donations may be made to the Port Clinton Recreation Department and may be mailed or dropped off at Port Clinton City Hall, Attn: Sandye Ostheimer, 1868 E. Perry St., Port Clinton.

The Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m. at Lakeview Park, Port Clinton. Any questions may be directed to Port Clinton City Hall at 419-734-5522 ext. 2.