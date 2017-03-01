Geldien and Radiant Windows honored by Mayor Helle

“In considering candidates for these awards, elements necessary included community mindedness, service and volunteerism, and emulating a standard for others to follow,” said Mayor Helle.

On Feb. 22 during the regular Village of Oak Harbor Council meeting, Mayor Joe Helle presented the inaugural Mayor’s Award to a Resident and Business of the Year.

Mark Geldien was selected as Resident of the Year. Geldien, throughout 2016, supported Oak Harbor through watering downtown flowers, picking up and collecting trash and maintaining the aesthetics of the downtown area. He also serves as a volunteer with the Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce where he assists with the various events held through the year, including the Apple Festival. Geldien has also expressed interest in volunteering to continue his work in the downtown as well as helping with the parks.

Radiant Windows and Remodeling was selected as Business of the Year.

“Under the leadership of owner Mike Shadoan, Radiant Windows and Remodeling has become an economic workhorse in our community,” said Mayor Helle.

Radiant Windows has provided countless hours of manpower, free of charge, to various needs in the community, to include having his employees, while on the clock, work in the downtown area pulling weeds and cleaning sidewalks. Radiant Windows jump started donations to the Oak Harbor Development Group’s Founder’s Program with a $2000 donation each year for the next 10 years. Most recently, Radiant Windows provided manpower, free of charge, to help make hasty and short term repairs to the log cabin which suffered major water damage over the last couple years.

“Mr. Geldien and Radiant Windows and Remodeling are assets to this community and I am proud to name them our 2016 Resident and Business of the Year,” said Mayor Helle.