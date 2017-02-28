Nugent’s Canal Yacht Club gun raffle

On March 4 Nugent’s Canal Yacht Club is holding a gun raffle prime rib dinner. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and dinner will be served around 5:30 p.m. Donations are $30 and will include a chance to win the door prize which is a Henry 45-70 Lever Action. There will be more guns and raffles available throughout the event.

Nugent’s Canal Yacht Club is located at 3035 West Canal Rd., Port Clinton. For more information call Benny Peterson at 419-265-6460 or Randy Rodgers at 419-707-4092.