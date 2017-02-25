PC hosts Burning Snowman

Saturday, Feb. 25, a 30’ snowman was set ablaze on the shores of Lake Erie. The snowman, named Harold, stood tall and overlooked Dock’s Beach House where the Burning Snowman Festival took place. With careful supervision from emergency services crews and volunteers, the snowman was lit at 7 p.m.

In addition to the burn, there was also a full schedule of music, food and vendors at the festival. Proceeds from the event will benefit United Way of Ottawa County Youth Programs, Mr. Ed’s Kids for Christmas and RettSyndrome.org.