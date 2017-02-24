24th annual OSU Ottawa County Scholarship Auction
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Buckeye style by attending the 24th annual OSU Scholarship Auction on March 17 at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds in Damschroder Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m.
There will be jiggs dinner and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided. Those attending are encouraged to BYOB: wine, beer or mixed drinks.
Auctions and raffles will take place throughout the evening. Some of the items include: four Heisman signed jerseys and season tickets for Oklahoma, Army, UNLV, Maryland, Penn State, Michigan State and Illinois.
For more information or to RSVP, contact Mike Snider at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
