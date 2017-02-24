Applications are open for summer courses at Ohio State’s Stone Lab

Applications are open for summer 2017 courses at Stone Laboratory, The Ohio State University’s island campus on Lake Erie. High school and college students and educators can apply for a wide range of college credit courses covering topics from aquatic biology to zoology. Stone Laboratory’s hands-on, intensive classes give students the chance to see science in action during field trips and labs. Students earn two college credits for a one-week class and four credits for a five-week class. Credits are earned through Ohio State and are transferable to most U.S. colleges. This summer, Ohio State is offering a 25% tuition discount on classes, making Stone Lab courses more affordable than ever.

Introductory courses are suitable for advanced high school students and those in any major, while upper-level courses let science majors pursue their interests more in-depth. The lab also offers classes for formal and informal educators as well as non-credit workshops for the general public and those hoping to develop their skills in fisheries management, water treatment or aquatic invasive species control. For a full list of courses, visit go.osu.edu/SLcourses.

“A surefire way to accelerate career advancement in the sciences, especially the natural sciences, is to get exposure to hands on, field based learning. Stone Lab courses are an ideal way to get this experience,” said Ohio Sea Grant & Stone Laboratory Director Dr. Chris Winslow. “Much of the learning that occurs within these courses and workshops happens on or in the water while using state-of-the-art equipment, common instruments, and established techniques.”

In addition to the tuition discount, a variety of scholarships can help offset the costs of tuition, room and meals at Stone Lab. Scholarships are awarded based on both academic merit and financial need and range from $100 to $2,500 per student. In 2016 Stone Lab awarded a total of 54 scholarships worth more than $42,000. For more information, visit go.osu.edu/aid.

Located on the 6.5-acre Gibraltar Island in Put-in-Bay harbor, Stone Laboratory is Ohio State’s Island Campus on Lake Erie and the research, education, and outreach facility of the Ohio Sea Grant College Program. Established in 1895, Stone Laboratory is the oldest freshwater biological field station in the United States and the center of The Ohio State University’s teaching and research on Lake Erie. Stone Lab offers 25 college-credit science courses each summer for undergraduate and graduate students, advanced high school students, and educators. For information on Stone Laboratory, visit stonelab.osu.edu.