Debien said that it is a common misconception that Erie Gardens was built for Camp Perry housing. The housing was created for Erie Ordinance Depot workers.

“A lot of people here, at one time, have lived in Erie Gardens,” said Peggy Debien, curiator of the Ottawa County Museum. Debien gave a well-attended presentation at the Ida Rupp Public Library about the history of Erie Gardens.

A newspaper article that Debien found stated that in 1940 there was a rumor that there would be weapons testing at Erie Ordinance Depot. 600 people at one time swarmed into town. In March 1941, there was a shipment of guns to Erie Ordinance Depot. Also in 1941, 23 acres of land northwest and southwest of Port Clinton were obtained by eminent domain by the federal government. East Erie Gardens, at that time open land, was annexed to Port Clinton.

An Indiana firm came and built 120 houses in 90 days under the supervision of the United States Department of Housing. The houses had a stone pillar foundation and several houses were built in a day.

The original dedication and map of Erie Gardens.

Thirty double houses were built and then a sewer problem arose. The city sewer system couldn’t handle the influx of 100 new families. The mayor at the time went to Washington D.C. to negotiate help for a sewer system for the city. The sewer disposal system was projected to cost $242,000 because of the mayor’s efforts, the federal government gave 24% to pay for the project.

In November 1941, there were more applicants for housing than there were housing units available. 150 more housing units were requested to be built. By December 1941, a total of 100 units were built and the sidewalk was completed. The housing needed inspected by the government.

In November 1943, there was a western expansion of housing and an order was put in for 200 new units. These houses were prefabricated and did not have the same utilities and heating amenities that the first set of housing offered. Debien said they were housed with “cheaper equipment”.

Sharon Ostling Snider, 1948.

Altogether, when the housing project was completed, there were 259 new housing units built in Erie Gardens.

“There was to be 250 houses on wheels at Lincoln and Fifth,” said Debien, “and a 240 acre trailer park on Fifth Street.” These didn’t come to be.

By the end of the creation of Erie Gardens, not only were Erie Ordinance Depot employees eligible for housing, but also Matthew’s Boat Company, Standard Products and US Gypsum employees were as well.

The war emergency was declared over on July 27, 1947. Erie Gardens housing was “disposed of” two years after the war emergency was over. This means that the government was not going to continue to fund the housing. Erie Gardens, at that time, was still fully occupied with a waiting list.

“Many places around the country had this problem in their towns after the war was over,” said Debien.

The citizens of Port Clinton did not want a group to come in and purchase Erie Gardens. Members of the community, including Dr. Robert Putnam’s father, Frank, thought that the houses should be individually owned.

In October 1955, the Public Housing Authority said that the streets in Erie Gardens had to be widened to accommodate public service and emergency vehicles. 15 houses were moved to widen the streets. People paid $1000 each for the 15 houses that were moved. All of the houses were still, at that time, owned by the federal government.

A sign dedicated by Franklin D. Roosevelt that was posted in Erie Gardens.

Soon after, the first chance to buy the houses was given to the occupant and there was also a veteran’s preference. A house could be purchased with a 10% down payment with the balance being paid over 15 years. The government expended $80,000 for updates to the housing before being sold.

In 1956 the Port Clinton School System bought two buildings that were declared surplus. Debien said according to the newspaper article she found, the buildings were purchased for $2.

In January 1957, 19 buildings were unsold and offered to investors with a 5.5% interest rate.

In April 1957, Erie Gardens was voted to be annexed into the City of Port Clinton.

The population of Port Clinton was 4505 in 1940, in 1950 the population grew to 5541 and in 1960 the population was 6870.

At the end of Debien’s presentation, audience members shared stories about living in Erie Gardens during the 1950s and 1960s.

“I loved that the backyards were all together and all of the neighbors could play together,” said a woman in attendance.

“It was the best place in the world to grow up,” said another audience member. “I still run into friends from that neighborhood.”

For more information on Erie Gardens or other studies conducted by Peggy Debien, stop into the Ottawa County Museum located at 126 West Third Street, Port Clinton.