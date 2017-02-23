The Ohio Department of Natural Resources have issued the following regarding the potential of a cold water boating accident.

With temperatures in the 60s, many people have taken to the lake early. Although the weather is nice and the sun is out, the lake temperature is still cold. On Monday, Feb. 20, the temperature of Lake Erie in our area was 34 degrees.

When preparing for a boating trip, the easiest but most dangerous thing to overlook is maintaining your body's temperature. Water cooler than the normal body temperature of 98.6 degrees can cause heat loss. Cold water will cool a body 25 times faster than cold air of the same temperature.

Falling into cold water triggers the body's cold water immersion responses, beginning with an uncontrollable gasping reflex. A well-fitted lifejacket will keep the airway out of the water -- which is most important when the gasping reflex begins. Heart rate and blood pressure increase dramatically, increasing the risk for cardiac arrest. The victim may hyperventilate and find it difficult to get air into the lungs.

Any water less than 59 degrees will trigger the physical response to cold water, but some studies suggest that the water can be as warm as 68 degrees. The colder the water, the more severe the response. Total immersion in cold water is very painful and the disoriented victim can quickly panic. With these combined reactions, the victim may drown quickly. The best prevention for this danger is to wear a lifejacket.

The colder the water, the greater the risk to the unprepared person. If the water temperature is under 50 degrees, the window of opportunity for rescue is only a few minutes if the involved person is not dressed for the water conditions. Nearly 90% of boating fatalities are due to drowning and nearly half of those are attributed to the effects of immersion in cold water.

Should an immersion occur, try to get out of the water as quickly as possible. Do not try to remove clothing or shoes. Air trapped between layers of clothing will help keep a person afloat and also protect from direct exposure to cold water.

Should you manage to keep your head above water and stay afloat, the following chart provides a general idea of survival times in water of varying temperatures. Factors that may alter these estimates include clothing or protective gear, the individual's health condition, and water conditions.

Survival time

Water temperature Exhaustion Death

32.5 Under 15 min. 15 min. or less

32.5-40 15-30 min. 30-90 min.

40-50 30-60 min. 1-3 hours

50-60 1-2 hours 1-6 hours

60-70 2-7 hours 2-40 hours

70-80 3-12 hours 3 hours-indefinite