Burning Snowman Festival invades downtown Port Clinton

Music will fill the air all day, both on an outdoor stage and inside Mr. Ed’s Bar & Grille, culminating in the burning of 30-foot-tall “snowman” Harold at approximately 7:30 p.m. There will be food at special vendors, Dock’s and Mr. Ed’s; adult beverages (including the Burning Snowman Dopplebock created by Catawba Island Brewing Company); Basshole (like Cornhole-with fish-shaped bean bags!); and the “Burning Snowman Dip,” i.e., Mr. Ed’s heated indoor swimming pool with changing area.

A giant fiery snowman will invade downtown Port Clinton on Saturday, Feb. 25. But instead of the plot of a monster movie, the Burning Snowman Festival will be a rockin’ beach party at Dock’s Beach House from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to raise money for children’s charities.

Burning Snowman Fest, an all-day music festival, culminates in the burning of a 30’ tall snowman this Saturday at 7 p.m. Photo by Jasmine Cupp.

A $5 donation is suggested, with proceeds benefitting United Way of Ottawa County Youth Programs, Mr. Ed’s Kids for Christmas, and Rett Syndrome.org, which funds research into a neurological disease that primarily affects girls. A Burning Snowman guitar worth more than $4,000 handmade by luthier Denny Kopp will be raffled off at 6:45 p.m. to benefit Rett Syndrome.org.

Festival organizers are thrilled that the Burning Snowman Festival will take place in downtown Port Clinton for the first time. “That’s been our dream since the beginning three years ago, when we decided to throw a wacky party to raise money for charity and attract visitors to the area during a traditionally slow time,” said Tricia O’Connor, one of the festival’s founders. “If the forecast for warmer weather comes true, we hope to have a big crowd that then moves on to area bars and restaurants after Harold goes up in flames.”

Music, music, music-and a snowman

Rockstead, an energetic rock reggae Cincinnati band that was a favorite of last year’s festival, will headline 5:30– 8 on the outdoor stage. Also featured on the outdoor stage are Papa’s Boys (3-5), Corduroy Road (1:45-2:45), Master TC & the Visitors (12:30-1:30), Andrew Ellis (11:15-12:15) and Jerry Davenport (10-11), with Overkill Sound Reinforcement running sound. The Naked Bacon Band will roam the grounds (12-2), as will other unusual performers.

Inside Mr. Ed’s, 4th Day Echo will be the headliner (beginning at 9), with DJ Willy D (4:30-9), the Eric Sowers Band (3-4:30) and the Junk (11-12:30) also performing.

Of course, the festival’s true star is Harold, a giant “snowman” made of muslin, chicken wire and steel and stuffed with dead Christmas trees who will be burned at 7pm to call for the end of the winter and beckon spring’s arrival. “We have worked closely with the Port Clinton Fire Department to ensure as safe a burn as possible without losing the spectacle that our fans love,” said Lenny Kromer, designer and chief builder of the Snowman. “Anyone who experienced the previous burns or saw footage on Facebook will not be disappointed.”

Park downtown, take free shuttles

The downtown setting for Burning Snowman will provide plenty of parking at Mr. Ed’s, the Jet Express and other downtown spots. In addition, from 2-8, festival-goers can grab free shuttles (vans from After Hours Taxi and schoolbuses) from around Port Clinton, Marblehead and Catawba at McCarthy’s Pub, Rosie’s Bar & Grill, 1812 Food & Spirits, Slater’s Madison Street Pub, Bell Mell Tavern, 1812 Food & Spirits, Cleat’s, Erie Social, Mr. Ed’s Bar & Grille, Lock Dock & Barrel, and North Coast Cigar.

“Every year we learn more about getting folks to the festival and then back to our sponsors, so bars and restaurants have an uptick in business after the burn,” said Nick James, Burning Snowman’s transportation czar. “This year I’m confident we’ve got the bases covered. Or should that be ‘buses’?”

A city-wide festival

While the main event for Burning Snowman takes place at Dock’s Beach House on Saturday, Feb. 25, this is a two-day, city-wide festival.

A Tap Takeover gets the party started Friday, Feb. 24, with downtown bars and restaurants hosting craft breweries from around the state-McCarthy’s Restaurant & Pub (Phoenix Brewing Co.), Mr. Ed’s (Brew Kettle), Rosie’s Bar & Grill (Rivertown Brewing Co.) and Slater’s Madison Street Pub (Flatrock Brewing Co.). Anyone who gets their Tap Takeover punchcard punched at all four venues will receive a Burning Snowman koozie and will be entered in a drawing for a downtown Port Clinton gift basket valued at over $300.

Other entertainment includes Friday night: Tim Blake & Michelle, Bell Mell Tavern; the Kickin’ Back Band, Erie Social Shuffleboard Club & Bar; Richie Kihlken, Rosie’s; and Karaoke, Slater’s Madison Street Pub; and Saturday night: Master TC & the Visitors, Slater’s, and Richie Kihlken, Rosie’s.