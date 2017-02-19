Port Clinton Beautification Network meeting Mar. 2

Members can either work in specific places on an ongoing basis or be notified when a project needs helpers. There are no requirements or time demands placed on members. When they receive an email or text alert they can choose to volunteer on the project or pass it up. Members have been happy to find a certain camaraderie is formed when they work together toward a common goal while sharing the same values of making the community a better place for all.



New members are always welcome. Join in the fun by coming to a meeting, by sending an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by calling Nancy Barna at 419-734-5943.