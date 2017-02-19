Ready for springtime fun: Apple Festival Princess Caitlynn Noble

Hello everyone, I am your 2016-2017 Oak Harbor Apple Festival Princess. I am the daughter of Krista and Nick Noble of Graytown. I am a high honor roll student in the 7th grade at OHMS where I am active in many extracurricular activities like cross country, swimming and track. I am also president of the Kids & Kritters 4H Club, and I participate in Jr. Leadership.

The Royalty Court is gearing up for some spring time fun. March 12 we are hosting a Queen and Court Lunch & Fun where kids can come have lunch with us as well as have some fun. It will be at the Salem Township Hall from 2-5 p.m. RSVP to Lauri at 419-341-4702 to attend. Tickets will be $8 presale and $10 at the door. The Lunch & Fun is for kids 12 and under; for more fun they can dress as royalty too! There will be a special guest appearance at 3 p.m. of Cinderella and Ariel from Once Upon A Time Princess. There will be door prizes and we will have souvenirs for sale. I hope you can come and enjoy a princess-y good time.

April 8 at 2 p.m. is our Easter Egg Hunt up at the log cabin. The Royalty Court will also be at the fire station selling raffle tickets for Easter Baskets full of all sorts of goodies. The royalty court will be selling the raffle tickets at the Community Market soon so watch for us so you can get your ticket early.

The Apple Festival Royalty is sponsored by Holcomb Enterprises and Oak Harbor Dental. If you would like to help by sponsoring us please call Lauri at 419-341-4702.

As your Princess, I hope you are ready for some springtime fun. I know I am!