Pathway Inclusion Center holding parent and caregiver workshop

The workshop will be a parent panel and round table discussion facilitated by Pathway co-founders Stacy Borgio, occupational therapist and mother of a child on the autism spectrum, and Kari Sherwood, Master of Special Education and mother of two on the autism spectrum.

Pathway Inclusion Center will be holding a parent and caregiver workshop on finding resources for special needs on Sunday, Feb. 26, at Ida Rupp Library from 1:30-3 p.m.

All parents and caregivers are encouraged to attend and share what they have learned with one another. Discussion will be focused on answering questions such as finding doctors, therapy and other resources for special needs. There will be professionals from several local agencies including the Ottawa County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Port Clinton and Danbury Schools, Beauty for Ashes Counseling and TACKLE Toledo present to answer any questions there may be about services. Refreshments will be provided.

The workshop is free, but those attending need to RSVP at pathwayresourceworkshop.eventbrite.com or by email.