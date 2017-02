The Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ottawa County Improvement Corporation are hosting a free Teen Summer Job Fair on Wednesday, April 12. It will be held at Oak Harbor High School and will run from 1:15-4:15pm. There is no cost to employers to participate, but all employers must register.

If your company would like to reserve a table, call 419-898-0479 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .