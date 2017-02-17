Magruder Hospital Auxiliary Books and Gifts Fair

Magruder Auxiliary’s winter book and collectible items will be held Thursday, February 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday, February 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Paperback or hard cover books appealing to children and adults of all ages will be available for purchase. Browse cookbook or religious texts, romance and history, crafts and non-fiction, and others to pass quiet winter afternoons or discuss with friends. Gift and collectible items will also be available for purchase. Both events will take place in the hospital’s main lobby at the Fulton Street entrance.

The Fulton Street Café and the Hospital Gift Shop are nearby, both favorite venues especially popular among locals. If you haven’t signed up for a VIP card, pick up a form while shopping, as it provides a discount for food purchases in the Café. Information about Auxiliary-sponsored tours to venues in Ohio, around the US, and overseas can be obtained at the Fulton Street entrance main desk. These popular and well-priced tours fill up fast, so don’t wait to explore what is available.

Upcoming educational presentations and luncheons are held on a variety of health-based topics throughout the month. Information about these is also available at the main desk. If you haven’t stopped at Magruder recently, see what else is available in your local hospital’s many community services and events in addition to top rated medical care, new state of the art equipment, and expanded health resources.