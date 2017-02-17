Members of the Port Clinton Lighthouse Conservancy in front of the lighthouse at their ribbon cutting.

The second Lighthouse Winter Sunday program will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Ida Rupp Library. The program is entitled The Renovation, The Move, The Present and The Future of the Port Clinton Lighthouse and will consist of an informative slide presentation of these topics. There will also be a question and answer session with John Smothers and Bill Moon, both primarily responsible for the detailed renovation and engineering the placement of the Port Clinton Lighthouse.