Humane Society extending reduced adoption fees

The Humane Society of Ottawa County is extending its reduced adoption fees from now through February 28. During this promotion, adoption fees for cats range from $15 to $45.Dog adoption fees range from $30 to $90. All cats and dogs are spayed/neutered and vaccinated.

Valentine's Day may be over but you can still get a deal to adopt a sweetheart from the Humane Society of Ottawa County.

This promotion is possible thanks to a group of 6 sponsors who are contributing matching adoption fees, with the goal of finding a home for every animal at the shelter.

So far this month, a total of 5 cats and 4 dogs have been adopted.

Anyone interested must complete an application and be approved by the Humane Society of Ottawa County before adopting an animal.

The Humane Society of Ottawa County is located at 2424 Sand Road, Port Clinton. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. To contact the shelter call 419-734-5191. Check the cats and dogs that are available for adoption on the Humane Society Facebook page or on Adopt-A-Pet.