Learn how to attract birds, when to put up bird boxes and what do to about pesky house sparrows at the Cavity Nesting Birds Workshop at Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge. The workshop will be held March 25 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Those attending will discover the joy of backyard birding and learn the best practices regarding providing cavity nesting birds with healthy nest options. Participants will leave with a goody bag and clear direction on how to be stewards for cavity nesters. Registration is required and space will be filled on a first come, first served basis. To register visit friendsofottawanwr.org or call 419-898-0014 x13. Registration is $10 a person for the workshop and a boxed lunch or free if you pack a lunch.