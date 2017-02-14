Rep. Steve Arndt appointed to committees in Ohio House

Speaker of the Ohio House Clifford A. Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) has announced that State Representative Steve Arndt has been appointed to serve on four Ohio House committees.

Last month, Arndt was selected to chair the House Aging & Long-Term Care Committee. With this week’s announcement, he also has been appointed to the following committees:

• Finance (including on the Finance Subcommittee on State Government & Agency Review)

• Economic Development, Commerce and Labor

• State & Local Government

“I look forward to my new roles on these committees,” Arndt said. “We have a great platform to work with to ensure that the district and state continue to grow for the benefit of all residents.”

Arndt hails from Port Clinton, which is located in Ottawa County. He represents the 89th House District, which encompasses both Erie and Ottawa counties.