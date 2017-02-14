Gardner named to key Senate committees

State Senator Randy Gardner was named to five standing committees, including a new assignment on the influential Senate Rules and Reference Committee. Gardner, who represents five counties in northern Ohio (Erie, Fulton, Lucas, Ottawa and Wood counties) was selected by Senate President Larry Obhof to serve as chairman of the Senate Finance Subcommittee on Higher Education. Gardner’s other committee assignments include Health, Human Services and Medicaid; Education; and Energy and Environment. He also retains his chairmanship of the Lake Erie Legislative Caucus.

“Our standing committees serve as the engine of the Senate’s legislative process,” said President Obhof. “I’m proud to have Senator Gardner lead our Finance subcommittee on Higher Education as we continue our focus on providing Ohioans with access to both quality and affordable higher education opportunities.”



In addition to his committee assignments, Gardner was elected to serve as Senate Majority Leader.



“I am looking forward to the new senate session to tackle the issues of education support, college affordability, and continued work toward a cleaner Lake Erie and a strong jobs climate,” Gardner said.



Gardner’s first bill introduction is Senate Bill 8, known as the School Technology and Security Support Act. The priority bill seeks to provide school districts with additional options to receive state aid for school technology infrastructure or security.