Four Ottawa County farms recognized as Ohio historic family farms
State Representative Steve Arndt (R-Port Clinton) applauded the recent announcement from the Ohio Department of Agriculture that four farms located within Ottawa County have been registered in the Ohio Historic Family Farms program.
The Ohio Historic Family Farms program recognizes century, sesquicentennial, or bicentennial farms that have been owned by the same family for 100, 150, or 200 years. It has more than 1,300 farms across Ohio registered. This past year, the program recognized the following farms located within the 89th House District: Boyer Family Partnership, operated since 1835; MAJAC LTD, operated since 1859; David and Janice Netcher Farm, operated since 1891; and GS Arnold LLC, operated since 1909.
“It is always great to see these locally-owned farms still in operation to this day,” Arndt said. “Agriculture is a strong pillar of Ohio’s economy, and these farms contribute to it on a daily basis.”
With over 600 farms averaging 182 acres each in Ottawa County, agriculture is a critically important industry within the region. According to the 2015 report by the Ohio Department of Agriculture, Ottawa County is the seventh ranked county in the state in terms of alfalfa hay production.
More information regarding the registration requirements and application process to be considered an Ohio Historic Family Farm can be found at http://www.agri.ohio.gov/divs/cent_farms/.
