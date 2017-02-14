Four Ottawa County farms recognized as Ohio historic family farms

State Representative Steve Arndt (R-Port Clinton) applauded the recent announcement from the Ohio Department of Agriculture that four farms located within Ottawa County have been registered in the Ohio Historic Family Farms program.

The Ohio Historic Family Farms program recognizes century, sesquicentennial, or bicentennial farms that have been owned by the same family for 100, 150, or 200 years. It has more than 1,300 farms across Ohio registered. This past year, the program recognized the following farms located within the 89th House District: Boyer Family Partnership, operated since 1835; MAJAC LTD, operated since 1859; David and Janice Netcher Farm, operated since 1891; and GS Arnold LLC, operated since 1909.